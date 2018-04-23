Trending: ‘Hero’ in Waffle House mass shooting speaks out and a ‘Royal Baby’ is born

Kimberlei Davis,

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Princess Kate, Prince William debut newborn son
Trending: Goodbye Scandal Gladiators and a plastic...
Trending: Men arrested at Starbucks demand change ...
Trending: Passenger nearly sucked out airplane win...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android