Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody, police say





ABC News – Details of the arrest of Travis Reinking were not immediately released. Reinking was taken into custody about 2 p.m., about two hours after police officials said they had received no credible sightings of the suspect since Sunday morning.

More than 160 law enforcement officers — including SWAT teams, K-9 units and helicopter crews — fanned out across the Nashville suburb of Antioch in search of Reinking, who police suspected was armed and dangerous.

Police helicopter crews had focused their search from the sky on a wooded area in which Reinking was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers on the ground searched a wooded on foot with K-9 units.

Prior to Reinking’s capture, there had been no credible sightings of Reinking since a resident saw him about 8:30 a.m. Sunday entering the woods shirtless near an apartment complex where he lived, Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said.

“We have a man who has exhibited significant instability,” Aaron said.

waffle-house-suspect-ho-mo-20180422_hpEmbed_19x12_992 Nashville police released a photo of Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018. Nashville Police Department

A shattered window at the scene of a shooting at a Waffle House Restaurant near Nashville, Tenn., April 22, 2018. Rick Musacchio/EPA-EFE via REX/Shutterstock

Nashville police officers gather alongside a wooded area as they search for a shooting suspect near a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP

In this handout provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, the AR-15 assault rifle used in a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House that left four dead and four wounded is pictured. Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

ATF personnel search a wooded area, April 23, 2018 near the Church of Christ Burnette Chapel, scene of the 2017 Antioch church shooting, for the gunman who shot and killed four people April 22, in a nearby Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK











Reinking is suspected to have stolen a BMW on Tuesday from a local dealership, Arron said. The suspect went to the dealership in Brentwood in neighboring Williamson County and stole a BMW after he refused a request from a salesman to show his identification, he added.

Reinking had somehow obtained a fob for the BMW, got in it and drove away, Aaron said, adding that Brentwood Police spotted the stolen car, gave chased but called off the pursuit when it became too dangerous.

The stolen car, which was equipped with GPS, was located at the apartment complex where Reinking lives.

Aaron said the fob used in the auto theft was found in Reinking’s apartment when police searched it Sunday.

“We don’t know what his plan was. What his intention for taking the BMW car remains to be seen,” Aaron said.

He also said that Sunday, several hours after the Waffle House massacre, a laptop case containing a card with Reinking’s name written on it was found at a truck stop at Interstate 24 and Old Hickory Boulevard, about 20 miles from area Reinking was last spotted.

It remains unclear whether Reinking managed to get that far after the shooting or whether the laptop case was left there before the shooting, Aaron said.

He said that after the Antioch area is thoroughly search, the manhunt will be expanded to the Interstate 24 area and beyond.

Police suspect Reingold, 29, went to the Waffle House in Antioch about 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, waited in his gold-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup for up to 4 minutes before commencing with his deadly rampage.

The gunman killed two men outside the restaurant before firing through the window, entering the crowded establishment and killing two others. At least four people were injured, including two left in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect showed up at the restaurant wearing only a green jacket and nothing on underneath.

He fled the business after patron James Shaw Jr., 29, confronted him and took his gun during a tussle, threw it over a counter and forced the gunman outside.

Reinking fled the restaurant on foot and police believe he ran to his apartment at the nearby Discovery at Mountain View apartment complex, where he put on a pair of dark pants, police said.

Aaron said Reinking may have also retrieved a handgun from his apartment, where police seized two hunting rifles.

Area schools were placed were searched and clear in time for classes Monday morning, but the schools were placed on lockout, meaning no visitors were allowed on campuses. All afterschool activities were cancelled out of an abundance of caution.