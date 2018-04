Causes of Death Released for Inmates Killed in Riot

Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The coroner’s office in Lee Co. has released the causes of death for the seven inmates killed in a riot last week.

Coroner Larry Logan says the men likely bled to death from sharp force wounds including stab wounds and incise wounds.

The prisoners died during a riot that lasted from Sunday night into Monday morning.

Investigators have initially cited gang disputes and contraband as the reasons for the incident.