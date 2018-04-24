Charleston product signs with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Elysa Wesolek (pronounced uh-LIS-uh WES-uh-lick) has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. Initially signing a National Letter of Intent to play at Western Kentucky, Wesolek re-opened her recruitment following a coaching change at that institution. Her eligibility for 2018-19 is pending her enrollment at the University of South Carolina.

“Elysa is a dynamic player who can play multiple spots on the floor,” Staley said. “Her ability to rebound and shoot the ball from both the paint and the perimeter with complement our team. What excites us equally is that Elysa is a proven winner with three state championships under her belt; and we look forward to her bringing that championship mindset to Gamecock Nation.”

A 6-foot-1 forward out of Charleston, S.C., Wesolek helped Northwood Academy to three 3A state championships. Scoring over 1,000 points in her career, she has earned South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 3A Player of the Year honors, first-team All-Lowcountry recognition and was a three-time SCISA All-State selection. As a senior, she posted 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Wesolek joins point guard Destanni Henderson (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) and forward Victaria Saxton (Rome, Ga./Model HS) in Staley’s 2018 signing class.