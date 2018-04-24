Cosby Trial in Closing Argument Phase

Norristown, PA (WOLO) —Bill Cosby’s fate is once again in the hands of jurors.

Closing arguments in the comedian’s sexual assault trial took place Tuesday morning.

Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, testified last week detailing Cosby’s alleged sexual assault on her back in 2004.

Cosby has long denied allegations and claims sex was consensual, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby’s first trial on the charges ended last year in a mistrial.

