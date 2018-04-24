Darlington man pleads guilty to illegal gambling operation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Christopher Hayne Witherspoon, 44, entered a guilty plea this morning to one count of Keeping of a Gaming House and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Slot, Video, or Gambling Device, each offense carrying a maximum penalty of one year incarceration and a $2,000 fine and $500 fine, respectively. Witherspoon was given the maximum sentence and fine for each charge, suspended upon the service of one year probation and a total of $750 in fines.

“Gambling may seem like harmless entertainment to some people, but it has long been against the law in South Carolina and the laws must be enforced,” said Attorney General Wilson. “The fact that we prosecuted this case and the judge imposed the maximum sentence shows that we take it seriously.”

Officials say, Witherspoon was in possession of poker tables, several decks of playing cards, tournament sheets, IOU forms, football betting forms, poker chips, payout sheets and six video poker machines named Pot O’ Gold, which is a device operated by slot into which money is inserted for the play of bingo or other games of chance.

Additionally, there were a total of three bank bags that were seized during the search that contained a total of $2,016.83 related to the gambling operation. As a result of the plea, Judge Burch ordered the destruction of all gaming equipment including the six video poker machines and the $2,016.83 seized to be forfeited to the State.