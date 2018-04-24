Felons arrested after guns, drugs and pills seized during traffic stop: KCSO

Kimberlei Davis,

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. – Two men with lengthly criminal histories are behind bars after authorities with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say a routine traffic stop yielded a stolen gun and drugs.

Corey Norris, 36 and John Hunt, 29, were traveling in a Chevrolet Equinox during the early morning hours of April 23, when a deputy spotted the butt of a handgun, authorities say.

Following a consent to search, deputies say two more handguns were found as well as 25 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana and an assortment of pills.

Deputies say Norris was driving under a suspended license and was a convicted felon as was unable to lawfully possess a firearm.

Hunt claimed ownership of the two of the handguns and all of the drugs, deputies say.

They are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

