Former President Bush Health Update

Houston, TX (WOLO) — An update on former President George H.W. Bush.

The former commander in Chief has been in intensive care since the day after his wife, Barbara was laid to rest.

Tuesday a family spokesperson says the President has since stabilized and is awake, alert and talking.

The 93-year-old was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.