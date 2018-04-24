Gamecock Baseball visits Fluor Field to face Furman

Heather Fordham

Greenville, S.C.– The Gamecocks begin a four-day road trip starting with a visit to Fluor Field on Tuesday to face Furman with first pitch at 7 p.m.

South Carolina is coming off a weekend high after sweeping No. 19 LSU. The Gamecocks scored 30 runs in three games, outscoring LSU 30-10 and held the Tigers without a run for the first 16.1 innings of the series.

Logan Chapman and TJ Hopkins were two notable players for the Gamecocks second SEC sweep this season. Freshmen Logan Chapman lead Carolina to a 11-0 shut-out Friday night, striking out six in 6.2 innings of work. TJ Hopkins returned from an injury to hit .467 with six RBI.

Furman won its last contest against VMI 19-1 this past weekend. Ben Anderson leads the Paladins with a .386 batting average with 10 doubles on the season. Jake Crawford will be opening on the mound for Furman against the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

South Carolina was defeated 6-4 in Columbia during their first meeting with Furman on February 27th.