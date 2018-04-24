Jana Johns named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. –For her performance last week, South Carolina softball’s Jana Johns has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced today. Johns posted an impressive .500 on-base percentage in four games to help the Gamecocks to a sweep of Missouri.

This is the fourth time this season the conference office has recognized a Gamecock after Johns was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 26, Tiara Duffy was named SEC Player of the Week on March 27 and Kenzi Maguire was named SEC Player of the Week on April 10.

Johns is the first Gamecock in program history to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice. This is the 15th Freshman of the Week honor in program history for Carolina. This marks the first time in program history the Gamecocks have had two player of the week and two freshman of the week honors in the same year.

The Gamecocks are back in action this week with a Wednesday game at USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET. Live stats will be provided on gamecocksonline.com.