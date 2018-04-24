Lynching Memorial and Museum Set to Open

Montgomery, AL (WOLO) — A new museum and memorial are opening this week in Alabama documenting a very dark chapter in America’s history.

The grand opening for the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum is Thursday.

The memorial is dedicated to preserving the memory of those killed in racially motivated lynchings.

It features 800 six-foot-tall monuments with the names of thousands of lynching victims from around the Nation including 185 in South Carolina alone.