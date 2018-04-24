Mid-Carolina hires new football coach

Mike Gillespie,

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WOLO) — Mid-Carolina High School hired its newest head football coach, a source at the school confirmed to ABC Columbia Tuesday.

Former Irmo assistant and Chesterfield head coach Chris Arnoult was hired to take over the Rebels program, after former coach Louie Alexander resigned from the job in March.

The Newberry School District approved the move Monday night.

Arnoult led Chesterfield to a 28-17 record and a Region 4-2A title in 2015, his most successful season.

Arnoult will have an uphill battle in front of him; the Rebels finished 1-9 in 2017.

