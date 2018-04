New additions to the Governor’s Garden

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Spring is in the air, especially on the grounds surrounding the Governor’s Mansion that are definitely a little more colorful now.

Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster and members of the Audubon Society dedicated a garden of native plants in honor of our state’s birds. And they are only getting started. Overall, the group plans to plant 500 indigenous South Carolina plants and install 13 bird houses on the Mansion grounds.