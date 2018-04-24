No. 16 Coastal’s battle with No. 6 UNC canceled

Mike Gillespie,

CONWAY – Due to inclement weather, the baseball game featuring #16 Coastal Carolina and #6 North Carolina, set to be played today (April 24) in Chapel Hill, N.C., has been cancelled.

At this time, no makeup date has been scheduled. However, the teams are still set to play their regularly-scheduled game in Conway on May 9 (6 pm start).

The Chanticleers will return to action this weekend and host UL Monroe in a Sun Belt Conference series on Friday (6 pm), Saturday (2 pm) and Sunday (11 am).

