Orangeburg officials search for vehicle in connection with weekend shooting

Jacqueline Lawson,

Note: The car pictured is similar, but not the exact car from accident.

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a vehicle that was seen during a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators learned that around 9:30 a.m. Sunday a juvenile was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses said the 16-year-old and a friend were walking through Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex when an unknown vehicle approached.

As the vehicle drew closer, someone inside the vehicle began “spraying bullets,” according to the report.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in locating a late model white Audi bearing paper plates.

The photo is of a similar car to the one witnesses reported seeing.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

