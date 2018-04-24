Palmetto Clean Fuels Launches Plug in SC Campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new Clean Fuel campaign will be launched today.

Organizers say it is the official launch of the Plug in SC campaign to standardize Electric Vehicle (EV) signage and pavement markings throughout the state.

A ribbon-cutting at the EV charging station at Shealy Electrical Wholesalers will serve to unveil the standardized signage and Plug in SC logo pavement markings developed for EV charging stations in South Carolina, say organizers of the Palmetto Clean fuel project.