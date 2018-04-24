UPDATE: Person of Interest accused of shooting 2 officers caught

dallas-1-abc-er-180424_hpMain_4x3_992 3 (photo: ABC News)

dallas-3-abc-er-180424_hpEmbed_16x9_992 2 (photo: ABC News)

dallas-shooting-ht-3-er-180424_hpEmbed_13x9_992 (photo: ABC News)





Dallas,TX (WOLO) —The search is over for a person of interest authorities say gunned down two North Dallas Police Officers and a civilian at a Home Depot Store Tuesday evening.

According to officials 911 dispatchers received a call to go to the Home Depot Tuesday night shortly after officers arrived on the scene. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall addressed the media during a press conference asking for prayers for their officers who have undergone surgery.

According to officials, both Dallas Police officers were critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department confirms that a civilian who worked at Home Depot as a loss prevention officer was also struck. His or her condition is unknown at this time.

According to a tweet issued by the Dallas PD, the person of interest is 29 year old Armando Juarez who was taken into custody by authorities a little more than an hour after the shootings.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this developing story on air and online.