President Trump to appear in Gov. McMaster campaign ads

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster is about to hit the airways with his biggest backer.

Tuesday (4/24) Governor McMaster’s campaign announced ads will begin airing Wednesday featuring President Donald Trump.

McMaster was the first statewide official to support Donald Trump’s presidential bid in 2016.

McMaster will face Catherine Templeton, John Warren, Yancey McGill, and Kevin Bryant in the June 12th Republican primary.