RCSD honored by S.C. House and Senate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was honored today (4/22) with resolutions by both the S.C. House and Senate highlighting the contributions the agency has given to the area and how participating on LivePD has helped demonstrate transparency in law enforcement.

The resolutions expressed gratitude for the “legacy of professionalism the members of the department have showcased and for the prestige this has brought to our great state.”

The S.C. House of Representatives also presented ceratin deputies who participate in LivePD with individual honors.