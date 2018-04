Social Media Threat Prompts Added Security at Schools

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Lexington Police are increasing their presence at schools after a threat was made on social media.

Officers say they are investigating a threat made to Lexington Middle School via Snapchat. The department tweeted Tuesday, that they officers will be at all Lexington one schools within the town of Lexington.

As the SnapChat threat to @LexingtonMiddle investigation continues, Chief Green has directed officers to be at all @LexingtonOne within the @TownLexingtonSC. Online threats are taken seriously and LPD is working with @LCSD_News and S.L.E.D. to bring this case to a conclusion. pic.twitter.com/snbOmlg054 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 24, 2018

Police are working with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and SLED to “bring this case to a conclusion.”