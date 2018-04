Tenn. Waffle House naked shooting suspect’s first court appearance

NASHEVILLE, TN (WOLO) – The man accused of opening fire at a Tennessee Waffle House was arraigned in court Tuesday (4/24) morning.

Travis Reinking is charged with four counts of criminal homicide. He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

The motive in the shooting isn’t yet clear.

Police say Reinking was wearing only a jacket when he opened fire at the restaurant with an assault-style rifle before fleeing the scene completely naked.