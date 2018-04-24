Two Gamecocks leave football team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday night that two members of the Carolina football team are leaving the program.

Junior linebacker Antoine Wilder and defensive end Aaron Thompson are transferring from USC.

Muschamp says he discussed the decisions with both in his annual exit interviews.

Wilder recorded seven tackles in eight games this season, but missed spring practice with a shoulder injury, while Thompson redshirted in 2017 but also didn’t participate this spring because of an injury to his shoulder.