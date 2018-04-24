Woman arrested with abuse of vulnerable adult

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they have arrested 52 year old Angela Harrington and charged her with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to authorities, around March 22nd of this year, Harrington was working as a Behavioral Health Assistant when she’s accused of grabbing the victim by the hair, pushing her to the ground and kicking her in the back several times.

SLED agents say the incident was captured on surveillance video and then reported to SLED. SLED agents say Harrington denies committing the alleged incident.

She is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

