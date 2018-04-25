14 former SCDC employees and correction officers arrested by the FBI

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – 14 former employees of the South Carolina Department of Corrections have been indicted on federal charges related to accepting bribes and bringing contraband into South Carolina prisons.

Since 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has partnered with state law enforcement to investigate the smuggling of contraband into prisons by staff at SCDC. The investigation uncovered a number of SCDC employees who accepted bribes to smuggle into prison various contraband, such as cell phones, narcotics, or tobacco.

Joint investigations over the last year, targeting the use of contraband cell phones in our state prisons, have led to the federal convictions of multiple defendants in two other prosecutions in the upstate and most recently, just last week, in Columbia. See links below.