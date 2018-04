April proclaimed as month of the military child

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —April is the month of the military child.

Wednesday morning members of the South Carolina National Guard joined Governor Henry McMaster as he read a proclamation marking the designation.

Governor McMaster says the sacrifices of military families will never be overlooked in South Carolina.

Recognizing April as the month of the military child first began in 1986. This year’s theme is “brave hearts, resilient souls”.