Arrest made in Lexington school threat

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with school threats made on social media yesterday (4/24), say Lexington Police.

On Monday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers say they took a report of threats that were made through Snapchat where a subject referenced the Lexington Middle School and that he was going to shoot up the school.

Police say other postings on Snapchat included an image of someone holding a rifle and a video of someone shooting a rifle at a range. The subject made reference to the Columbine High School shooting and Dylan Roof in his postings as well, say Lexington police.

Detectives and the School Resource Officer from the Lexington Middle School investigated the case overnight and continued to follow up on leads through the day which led officers to the subject’s home in West Columbia.

During a forensic search of the subject’s mobile phone, detectives found images and video, along with specific Snapchat account information, that matched the postings on the social media application, say investigators.

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, the subject was arrested by the Lexington Police Department and he was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for intake and detention, say police.

Chief Terrence Green said, “The Lexington Police Department is committed to providing safe campuses for students, faculty and staff to learn and work. Threats through social media will always be taken seriously and fully investigated by our officers.”