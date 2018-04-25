Fleetwood Mac Coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– It’s not a rumor, Fleetwood Mac is coming to Columbia!

Wednesday the Colonial Life Arena announced the legendary rock group will bring its North American tour to the Colonial Life Arena on February 22nd 2019.

Tickets go on sale May 4th.

Founded in 1967 and named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie Fleetwood Mac has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years.

The group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, won three Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.