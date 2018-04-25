Former female detention center officer charged with assault involving inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Cherokee County Detention Center officer was arrested in connection to an assault on an inmate.

According to the arrest warrant, on February 11, Casie Marlene Caggiano repeatedly struck the inmate in the head and face at the correctional facility located in Gaffney.

Caggiano, 41, is charged with third degree assault and battery.

She was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.