Gamecocks selected to 20th-straight NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s golf earned its 20th-straight NCAA postseason berth Wednesday after being selected to the San Francisco Regional. The No. 10 Gamecocks, who received the No. 3 seed in their regional, joined the 72-team field that was divided among four sites during this evening’s NCAA Selection Show on Golf Channel.

Carolina will compete in the 54-hole at TPC Harding Park from May 7-9. The top six teams from each regional site will advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

The Gamecocks are one of four programs to reach the NCAA Championship in each of the last eight years.

UCLA will enter the San Francisco Regional as the top seed, while Stanford earned the No. 2 seed. Tenth-seeded Ole Miss marks the other SEC school set to compete in San Francisco.

This season marks Carolina’s 25th overall NCAA Regional appearance and the ninth time it has qualified for the postseason under head coach Kalen Anderson.

The Gamecocks have won five regional championships during Anderson’s tenure, finishing atop the leaderboard at their region in each of the last three years. Carolina captured the East Regional in 2010, 2012 and 2015 and bested the field at the 2016 Baton Rouge Regional and 2017 Columbus Regional.

The Gamecocks registered top-five finishes in three of their five tournaments this spring in a stretch highlighted by a victory at the 2018 Florida State Match-Up in February.

Carolina finished first in the stroke-play portion of the 2018 SEC Championship this past weekend before falling to No. 3 Arkansas in the match play finals Sunday.

Gamecock senior standout Ainhoa Olarra captured the individual title at the SEC Championship to tally her second win of the spring.

2018 NCAA San Francisco Regional

May 7-9 • San Francisco, Calif. • TPC Harding Park

UCLA

2. Stanford

3. South Carolina Kent State

5. Oklahoma State

6. North Carolina

7. Colorado

8. Louisville

9. NC State

10. Ole Miss

11. California

12. San Diego State

13. Pepperdine

14. Oregon

15. Long Beach State

16. Grand Canyon

17. Princeton

18. Fairleigh Dickinson

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.