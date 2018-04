Google updating Gmail security

(WOLO) – Google says it is taking steps to make e-mails more secure.

A new version of Gmail will include priority features, a new design, and new security protections.

E-mails with sensitive information can be put in confidential mode. Also, users can have a message expire after a set amount of time.

There will also be an option that can revoke e-mails at any time. The tools work even with emails sent to non-Gmail accounts.