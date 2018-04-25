House Votes to Cut SCE&G VC Summer Surcharge

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, AP)–SCE&G customers are one step closer to no longer having to pay for the failed VC Summer nuclear project.

Wednesday the house voted to cut the entire eighteen percent surcharge currently on customer’s bills.

The senate’s version of the bill would cut 13% off of bills.

The house and senate will now go into a conference committee where lawmakers will work out the differences between the two bills.

The measures’ impact will be more than just lower power bills.

Dominion Energy has said passing either of the two proposals would likely cause the company to revoke its offer to buy SCE&G’s parent company SCANA.

Dominion has not yet released a statement on Wednesday’s vote.

Gov. Henry McMaster previously said he would veto any bill that did not strike the entire surcharge.

In a statement released Wednesday Gov. McMaster says, “The House of Representatives and I have remained steadfast in our belief that there is no acceptable amount for South Carolinians to continue paying into the failed nuclear reactors at VC Summer, and today, the House took a vote that shows the people of this great state that they will join me in continuing to fight for them. Doing the right thing on behalf of the people we have been elected to serve should always take priority over the concerns of any company, and in the strongest possible terms, I urge the Senate to do the right thing and make sure no South Carolinian pays another dime for power plants they will never get.”