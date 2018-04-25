Hurst, Moore look to hear name called in upcoming NFL Draft

Liam McKay

Columbia, SC — The NFL Draft starts tomorrow, which means that NFL careers for local players like Hayden Hurst and Skai Moore start tomorrow.

Graded as a top-2 tight end in this years draft class, Hurst is hoping to be the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2014, when Jadeveon Clowney was picked number one overall. Other Carolina draft hopefuls include linebacker Skai Moore.

Clemson prospects include wide reciever Deon Cain, and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel. Both players are projecting to be taken outside of the first round, making this potentially the first year in the past five that the Tigers do not produce a first round pick.

Most draft experts have Hayden Hurst going in the first round, and are mentioning Baltimore and Carolina as teams that may take him. New England head coach Bill Belichick came to watch Hurst’s pro day in person, so the Patriots could be another team to keep an eye on. Skai Moore on the other hand is projecting to hear his name called in the 5-6 round range.

You can catch all the action this weekend on NFL Network, with first round coverage starting on Thursday night at 8pm, second and third round coverage on Friday at 7pm, and rounds 4-7 airing on Saturday at 9am.