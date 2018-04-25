New semi-pro soccer team coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Soda City FC as a new member starting with the 2018 Fall Season.

Based in Columbia (S.C.), Soda City FC will begin UPSL play in the Southeast Conference Mid-Atlantic Division, and will finalize and announce its home venue in the coming weeks in compliance with UPSL’s Minimum Standards.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, “We’re pleased to welcome Soda City FC as the UPSL’s third team from South Carolina to enter into the Southeast Conference Mid-Atlantic Division. The ownership group has a plan for success in the Columbia community, both on and off the field, and they’re already making the kinds of connections that will prove beneficial to their club for years to come. We wish Soda City FC the best of success as they prepare to kick off with the 2018 Fall Season.”

Soda City FC (SCFC) was founded by four passionate partners – Tony Baker, Patrick Burnette, Andrew Richardson and Marcus Hunter – who want to bring exciting, entertaining, and beautiful soccer to the community for which they care deeply.

Soda City FC will become the third UPSL franchise in the Palmetto State, joining Lowcountry United in Charleston (S.C.) and Sparta 20/20 FC in Spartanburg (S.C.), both of which began UPSL play with the 2018 Spring Season.

Soda City FC President Tony Baker said, “Columbia and the surrounding areas have a tremendous amount of undiscovered and homegrown talent striving to play for a purpose. Within the Soda City footprint, we intend to offer the opportunity for our soccer base to extend their playing careers, where SCFC can provide that pathway, along with the ability to bring the community closer together. The club aims to produce a team that reflects Greater Columbia, and creating a home match-day environment that soccer fans of all ages will be able to enjoy and take pride in. The mission is clear and appropriately reflected in our tagline: ‘Our City, Our Soccer.'”

The name Soda City FC pays homage to ‘Cola’, Columbia’s nickname, while additionally promoting the community attachment of many local businesses that have adopted the “Soda City” name, brand and feel. Soda City FC’s colors are Sky Blue, Black, and Dark Red in honor of the original city flag of 1912, and the club’s crest is an adaptation of the South Carolina Statehouse, above bubbles — the “suds” of Soda City.

Soda City FC has partnered with many local businesses to aid in their dream of bringing Pro Development soccer to Columbia, with the Williams family of Gateway Supply Company serving as the club’s 2018 Title Sponsor.

The club will host an open trial on Sunday, May 20 at Heathwood Hall High School (3000 S. Beltline Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201). Go to www.sodacitysoccer.com for full details.

About Soda City FC Soda City FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Columbia, S.C., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Columbia, S.C. play in the UPSL Pro Premier.

Founded in 2018, Soda City FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).