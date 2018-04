Where Skai Moore could go in this year’s NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock linebacker Skai Moore will forever be one of the greatest linebackers in the history of USC.

The career interceptions leader at South Carolina, Moore finished his career ranked 6th in school in total tackles, but he has his sights now on the pros.

With the NFL Draft beginning this Thursday, most experts have Moore going anywhere between rounds four and five.

The Draft airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN.