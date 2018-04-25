Teen Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery at Subway

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies have arrested a teenager and are searching for another suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday night.

Deputies say Aaron Bradley,18, stole an unknown amount of cash from the Subway on Hardscrabble Road after presenting a handgun. Shortly after Bradley fled the business, deputies say they made contact and arrested him.

Deputies are looking for another suspect who was seen with Bradley outside of the business. Deputies say the second suspect fled the scene and is believed to have the stolen money. The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’7″ tall and wearing a gray hoodies with faded wash jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.