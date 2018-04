Armed robbery suspects sought

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Richland County Deputies are looking for suspects in a Wednesday night armed robbery.

Investigators say at around ten forty Wednesday evening, two men robbed a victim at gun point outside of King Fuel, a gas station on Two Notch Road.

Deputies say the men stole the victim’s wallet taking cash and credit cards. If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.