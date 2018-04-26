CIU hires former Clemson standout as new basketball coach

Former Clemson University and Ohio State basketball standout Tony Stockman is the new men’s head basketball coach at Columbia International University.

Stockman comes to the CIU Rams from Ohio Christian University (OCU) where he coached for six seasons. While at OCU, Stockman won NCCAA D2 National Championships in 2013 and 2014 and was named National Coach of the Year in 2015.

During his college career as a player at Clemson from 2000-2002, Stockman was the top freshman in the ACC with a scoring average of 12.0. In his second season at Clemson he was the leading sophomore scorer in ACC play with an average of 14.1 points per game in conference games.

Stockman transferred to Ohio State University in 2002 where he averaged 13.6 points per game to lead the Buckeyes in scoring as a junior. As a senior, he led Ohio State to a 20-12 record under Head Coach Thad Matta. Stockman went on to play professional basketball overseas for seven years before returning to the United States to begin his coaching career.

CIU Athletics Director James Whitaker says Stockman’s record and experience speak to his success, but there is more to the man.

“He’s also very involved in the lives of his players, encouraging them to be all they can be on the court, in the classroom, and in their walk with God,” Whitaker said. “I’m excited to have him leading CIU basketball into the future and to welcome him to Ram Nation.”

Stockman is originally from Medina, Ohio where he was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Ohio in 2000, averaging 25.5 points per game. He holds the Medina High School all-time scoring record and led his team to a 58-9 record in three seasons.

Stockman replaces Marshall Teague who resigned in early April to pursue other opportunities.

The CIU Rams are members of the NAIA, the NCCAA and the AAC.