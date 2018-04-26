Columbia’s $1 million lottery winner is a dedicated employee

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) –  A Columbia woman was waiting patiently for the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Claims Center to open this morning. She was in a hurry to get to work but wanted to collect her $1 million winnings first.

“I’m a simple person,” the winner said, awaiting her payment. “This just means a more comfortable life.”

She told lottery officials she was putting away groceries yesterday when she noticed she’d missed a call.  She dialed the number back, and it was the Lottery calling to inform her she won $1 million.

She won the prize when a non-winning ticket she’d entered online through the Lottery’s Players’ Club was selected from the more than 545,000 entries received in the Platinum Millionaire Second-Chance Promotion. 

“I lost it,” she said after she hung up the phone.

She says she didn’t sleep a wink last night thinking about the win.

“I’m feeling a little tired now,” the millionaire admitted.  “But, I’m going to work.”

Share

Related

Lexington 3rd grader creates backpacks for area ho...
Bill Cosby found guilty on all charges
HUD secretary proposes rent increases for poor
Senate panel advances bill protecting special coun...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android