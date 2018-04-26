Columbia’s $1 million lottery winner is a dedicated employee

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia woman was waiting patiently for the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Claims Center to open this morning. She was in a hurry to get to work but wanted to collect her $1 million winnings first.

“I’m a simple person,” the winner said, awaiting her payment. “This just means a more comfortable life.”

She told lottery officials she was putting away groceries yesterday when she noticed she’d missed a call. She dialed the number back, and it was the Lottery calling to inform her she won $1 million.

She won the prize when a non-winning ticket she’d entered online through the Lottery’s Players’ Club was selected from the more than 545,000 entries received in the Platinum Millionaire Second-Chance Promotion.

“I lost it,” she said after she hung up the phone.

She says she didn’t sleep a wink last night thinking about the win.

“I’m feeling a little tired now,” the millionaire admitted. “But, I’m going to work.”