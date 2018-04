Condon questioned over possible Santee Cooper takeover

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Former State Attorney General Charlie Condon took questions from lawmakers to determine if he will take over state owned utility Santee Cooper.

Charlie Condon told a State panel today that his goal is accountable leadership and transparency.

Governor Henry McMaster selected Condon to lead Santee Cooper last month.

Lawmakers voted to overhaul Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors after the VC Summer Nuclear Project failed.