Former SC Attorney General Faces Panel for New Position at State-Owned Utility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon faces questions from lawmakers to determine whether he will lead embattled state-owned utility company Santee Cooper.

The Charleston attorney told a state panel Thursday that his goal is accountable leadership and transparency.

Gov. Henry McMaster tapped Condon to lead Santee Cooper’s board of directors last month.

Lawmakers voted to overhaul Santee Cooper’s 12-person board of directors following the failed $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear reactors project.

Condon appeared before a subcommittee of the Public Utilities Review Committee, which includes members of the House, Senate and public.

If approved by the committee and the Senate, Condon will serve the remainder of the term left vacant by a former chairman that ends in May. McMaster says he would then appoint Condon to a full term.

