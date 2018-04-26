Investigators working to identify body found in Lake Marion

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are working to determine the identity of an individual whose body was found in Lake Marion.

“At this point, we’re waiting on autopsy results that will hopefully give us some means of identifying this person,” the sheriff said. “Meantime, we’re checking missing person reports from not only our jurisdiction but others around the Midlands as well.”

Ravenell said that just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a concerned citizen notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office that he had spotted what he believed to be a person in the water.

The caller reported the sighting at a local fishing area just off Vacation Lane located about two and a half miles northwest of Eutawville.

Investigators arrived a few minutes to discover what appeared to be a clothed male in the water.

The Department of Natural Resources was called in to assist with the recovery.

Investigators say an autopsy scheduled for later this week may answer questions that at this point remain unanswered.

More information will be released as it becomes available.