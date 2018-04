One lane of I-20 at Monticello Road reopened after tractor trailer collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One lane of I-20 westbound has reopened at Monticello Road after two tractor trailers collided early Thursday, Columbia Fire said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area until cleanup is finished, which could last a few hours.

Columbia Fire tells ABC Columbia that one person was taken to the hospital.