Lexington 3rd grader creates backpacks for area homeless

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Pleasant Hill Elementary School student can now add CEO to her title. The third grader launched a charity to deal with homelessness and is now teaching others a lesson in giving.

Pleasant Hill Elementary says Calahan Moore learned of the need in the community and decided she wanted to do something, so she did. Moore launched the Backpacks 4 The Homeless and at the beginning of the school year, she held a backpack drive helping her get 87 backpacks. As news of the non profit spread, neighbors, friends and another local organization raised a total of 160 totes.

Moore along with her Girl Scout troop filled those bags with toiletries and then gave them to those in need in Finlay Park.

Moore is just getting started. In may the 3rd grader will get all of the proceeds from the Vinter’s Wood 5K Color Run and 1 mile Fun Run to help keep her continue to help people living in the area by giving them a little extra help.