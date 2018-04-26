Man Charged with Murdering Mother of 2 Year Old

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A Sumter man is accused of murdering the mother of his child and leaving the two year old in an apartment with the woman’s body.

Sumter police say Lois Smith’s body was found inside her home at Friendship Apartments around 6:30 Wednesday night.

Investigators say family and friends had become concerned since they had not been able to contact Smith since Tuesday.

Police say Smith’s 2 year old child was also found in the home but was not hurt.

The child’s father, 50 year old Alonzo Shaw was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder.