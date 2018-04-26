Midlands family suing American Airlines for wrongful death

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The family of a Midlands woman is suing American Airlines after she died during a flight from Hawaii.

Attorneys say Brittany Oswell of Lexington suffered an embolism and went into cardiac arrest on the flight.

Attorneys say she later died in a Texas hospital.

Her parents and widowed husband have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the airline.

The lawsuit claims that a doctor on board the plane asked the flight crew to divert the flight due to the medical emergency; a landing, attorneys say, was never attempted.

American Airlines sent a statement Thursday (4/26) afternoon saying, “We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint.”