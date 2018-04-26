Multiple Tigers projected to go in NFL Draft

Clemson, S.C. — Multiple members of the 2017 Clemson football team could have their name called  at the NFL Draft in Dallas, Texas this week.  The 83rd  annual selection of former college players will take place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.

The first round will be held Thursday evening beginning at 8 p.m. eastern with rounds two and three on Friday night.  Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday afternoon.  The draft will be televised by ESPN, the NFL Network and Fox.

Clemson posted a 12-2 record last year, won the ACC Championship for the third straight year and was selected for the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.  The players who are available for the draft this weekend had a big role in that success.

None of the Clemson players are projected to go in the first round, but linebacker Dorian O’Daniel and wide receiver Deon Cain could be selected on Fridayevening.  O‘Daniel was an All-American this past year and Cain led Clemson in receiving yards and touchdowns on the way to making All-ACC.

Strong safety Van Smith, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, offensive linemen Taylor Hearn and Tyrone Crowder,  and graduate cornerback Ryan Carter all could be chosen on Saturday according to media that cover the NFL draft.

Clemson has had at least four players selected in the NFL draft each of the last nine years, something only  Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma can also claim.  That is the longest streak of at least four selections by an ACC team since Florida State had a 10-year run from 1992-2001.

Since Dabo Swinney became the full time head coach of the Clemson program, Clemson has had 48 players selected, sixth most in the nation.    That includes 15 selections the last two years, the most in a two-year period for Clemson since 1983-84 when the Tigers had 16.

Last year, Clemson’s six selections  ranked tied for eighth in the nation.   Michigan had the most with 11, while Alabama had 10.  Miami (FL) had nine, while LSU, Florida and Utah had eight apiece.  Ohio State had seven, while Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee had six apiece.   This year there will be 256 players selected over the seven rounds.

Clemson has had at least one first-round selection each of the last five years.   A year ago Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson were both selected within the top 12 picks.  It marked the first time since the AFL and NFL merger in 1967 that the same school produced a quarterback and a wide receiver within the first 12 picks.  It marked the second time in three years, but just the fourth time overall that Clemson had two first-round selections.

A year ago Clemson had 39 players on an NFL roster, including seven who were rookies that helped Clemson to the 2016 National Championship.   Of the 39, 34 played in at least one game and 25 of the 34 started at least one game.   The 34 players who got into at least one game combined to earn over $43 million last year.

Clemson Draft Picks under Dabo Swinney

   Player                         Rd Pick      Team

   2009

   Dorell Scott                    4  103      Rams

   Chris Clemons               5  165      Dolphins

   Michael Hamlin             5  166      Cowboys

   James Davis                   6  195      Browns

  

2010                                

   C.J. Spiller                       1       9      Bills

   Jacoby Ford                   4  108      Raiders

   Ricky Sapp                     5  134      Eagles

   Crezdon Butler              5  164      Steelers

   Kavell Conner               7  240      Colts

   2011

   Jarvis Jenkins                2    41      Redskins

   Marcus Gilchrist            2    50      Chargers

   Da’Quan Bowers           2    51      Buccaneers

   Chris Hairston               4  122      Bills

   Jamie Harper                 4  130      Titans

   Byron Maxwell              6  173      Seahawks

   2012

   Andre Branch                2    38      Jaquars

   Dwayne Allen                3    64      Colts

   Brandon Thompson     3    93      Bengals

   Coty Sensabaugh          4  115      Titans

   2013

   DeAndre Hopkins         1    27      Texans

   Malliciah Goodman       4  127      Falcons

   Jonathan Meeks            5  143      Bills

   Andre Ellington             6  187      Cardinals

   2014

   Sammy Watkins            1       4      Bill

   Brandon Thomas          3  100      49ers

   Baushad Breeland        4  102      Redskins

   Martavis Bryant            4  118      Steelers

   Tajh Boyd                      6  213      Jets

   2015

   Vic Beasley                     1       8      Falcons

   Stephone Anthony        1    31      Saints

   Grady Jarrett                 5  137      Falcons

   Bradley Pinion              5  165      49ers

   Tony Steward                6  188      Bills

   2016

   Shaq Lawson                 1    19      Bills

   Kevin Dodd                   2    33      Titans

   Mackensie Alexander   2    54      Vikings

   T.J. Green                       2    57      Colts

   B.J. Goodson                   4  109      Giants

   D.J. Reader                     5  166      Texans

   Charone Peake              7  241      Jets

   Jayron Kearse               7  244      Vikings

   Zac Brooks                     7  247      Seahawks

   2017

   Mike Williams                1       7      Chargers

   Deshaun Watson          1    12      Texans

   Cordrea Tankersley      3    97      Dolphins

   Wayne Gallman             4  140      Giants

   Carlos Watkins              4  142      Texans

   Jordan Leggett              5  150      Dolphins

