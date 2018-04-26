Prescription Drug Take Back Day-How to Take Part

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28, 2018.

They are encouraging you to drop off unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs at locations around the state participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to DHEC, the DEA can only accept pills or patches. It does not accept liquids or needles. The service is free and anonymous.