Steelers trade former Tiger Martavis Bryant to Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night for a third-round draft pick.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Bryant, 26, has one year remaining on his contract and joins a Raiders receiving corps headlined by Amari Cooper.

Pittsburgh received the 75th overall pick in the trade.