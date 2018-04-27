Build-A-Bear Workshop gets a new look

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated their grand re-opening in Columbiana Centre this afternoon.

At the re-opening, the company offered one free Lil’ Brownie Cub teddy bear to the first 20 guests in the store along with donating two dozen teddy bears to a local Boys and Girls Club.

The remodeled store features an updated look and feel that launched in 2015 as part of a company-wide Build-A-Bear brand refresh and is ongoing. The core experience of making and personalizing furry friends remains the same but Guests will notice new elements, including:

· The new Build-A-Bear Workshop logo, layout and color palette

· Updated storefront, featuring the brand’s distinctive teddy bear silhouette

· A seven-foot-tall stuffer prominently placed at the center of the store