Build-A-Bear Workshop gets a new look

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated their grand re-opening in Columbiana Centre this afternoon.

At the re-opening, the company offered one free Lil’ Brownie Cub teddy bear to the first 20 guests in the store along with donating two dozen teddy bears to a local Boys and Girls Club.

The remodeled store features an updated look and feel that launched in 2015 as part of a company-wide Build-A-Bear brand refresh and is ongoing. The core experience of making and personalizing furry friends remains the same but Guests will notice new elements, including:

 

·       The new Build-A-Bear Workshop logo, layout and color palette

·       Updated storefront, featuring the brand’s distinctive teddy bear silhouette

·       A seven-foot-tall stuffer prominently placed at the center of the store

Share

Related

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual ass...
Midlands Korean Pastor Celebrates News of Peaceful...
ABC Columbia News Update
Father and Son Accused of making threats against S...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android