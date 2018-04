DJ Moore discusses being picked by the Panthers

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – DJ Moore was the first wide receiver taken off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft Class, selected 24th overall by the Carolina Panthers Thursday night.

Click the video above to hear the former Maryland Terrapin star’s comments on getting his life-changing phone call, playing with Cam Newton, and his reaction to becoming a Panther.

The moment we welcomed Moore to the family #PanthersDraft pic.twitter.com/T4hN22R1Ld — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 27, 2018